These 20 Epiphone guitars have money off for Cyber Monday

Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: $100 off at Musician’s Friend
This authentic affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers pickups, and is available for $399 in Ebony, Sunburst and Cherry finishes.View Deal
Epiphone ES-339 P90 PRO:
$499 $379 at Musician’s Friend
An almighty $120 discount makes this P90-loaded semi-hollow a must-buy for blues and roots guitarists, and boasts added comfort thanks to a reduced ES-style body and SlimTaper ‘D’-profile neck.View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus:
$699, now $549
This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro Koa: was $649, now only $529
Easily one of the most versatile electric guitars ever to bear the Les Paul logo, available in a mouth-watering natural finish.View Deal
$130 off Epiphone's Les Paul Silverburst at Musician's Friend
This sleek, nicely spec'd Les Paul is now available for $549, down $130 from its usual $679 price tag.View Deal
Epiphone 1956 Les Paul Pro Electric Guitar Ebony: $499
This P-90 loaded beauty features a maple/mahogany construction, finished in an ebony which compliments the off-white hardware in an a supremely stylish way.View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop PRO: save $100!
This beautiful guitar's Antique Natural carved flamed maple top pairs wonderfully with the Pau Ferro fretboard and trapezoid inlays to create that classic Les Paul look in a fraction of the price. View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Quilt Top Cherry Sunburst: only $429!
Save $100 on this gorgeous quilt top Les Paul. With a mahogany body, rosewood fretboard and coil-split humbucking pickup, this guitar is spec'd miles beyond its price bracket. View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO:
$429, now $349
Available in Cherry or Black, this SG is the real deal for a bargain price. You get the classic horned mahogany body and Silm Taper set mahogany neck, teamed with a pair of high-output Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, ideal for getting your Iommi on.
Get $150 off the Epiphone G-1275 Double Neck
For when one neck just isn't enough! This limited edition doubleneck is guaranteed to turn heads, from the living room to the stage. View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird now $599| $300 off
When this guitar was released it retailed at $899 so this is a real steal for a limited edition model – only 900 have been made – and this is an exceptionally good one. AAA flame maple top, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and the nice touch of Sprague Orange Drop capacitors on the tone controls just like the man himself. View Deal
Get $30 off the Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Special-I
This is a limited edition version of Epiphone's best selling model. Loved by both beginners and seasoned veterans, this thing is a workhorse that's now available for just $129.View Deal
Epiphone Hummingbird PRO electro acoustic guitar
Many musical legends have played Hummingbirds, so this is a great place to start your acoustic journey. The Shadow ePerformer preamp will give you a great plugged in sound. View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: now only $349.99
Bag yourself this incredible Epiphone acoustic-electric at an incredible $150 or 30% off. Complete with volume an tone controls, this guitar can do it all. View Deal
Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219
This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal
Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219
Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal
Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139
The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There's also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.
Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219
The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There's a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.
Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219
Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There's also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.
Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139
Like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal
