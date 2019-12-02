These 20 Epiphone guitars have money off for Cyber Monday

We've scoured the sites for the best guitar deals and there's plenty of Epiphone goodness to be found out there. To save you time we've rounded up the best 20 deals here in one place.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus: $699 , now $549

This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop PRO: save $100!

This beautiful guitar's Antique Natural carved flamed maple top pairs wonderfully with the Pau Ferro fretboard and trapezoid inlays to create that classic Les Paul look in a fraction of the price. View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO: $429 , now $349

Available in Cherry or Black, this SG is the real deal for a bargain price. You get the classic horned mahogany body and Silm Taper set mahogany neck, teamed with a pair of high-output Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, ideal for getting your Iommi on.

Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird now $599| $300 off

When this guitar was released it retailed at $899 so this is a real steal for a limited edition model – only 900 have been made – and this is an exceptionally good one. AAA flame maple top, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and the nice touch of Sprague Orange Drop capacitors on the tone controls just like the man himself. View Deal

Get $30 off the Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Special-I

This is a limited edition version of Epiphone's best selling model. Loved by both beginners and seasoned veterans, this thing is a workhorse that's now available for just $129.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO electro acoustic guitar

Many musical legends have played Hummingbirds, so this is a great place to start your acoustic journey. The Shadow ePerformer preamp will give you a great plugged in sound. View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: now only $349.99

Bag yourself this incredible Epiphone acoustic-electric at an incredible $150 or 30% off. Complete with volume an tone controls, this guitar can do it all. View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219

This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219

The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

