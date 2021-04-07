There’s a bit more to Polyend’s Tracker Artist Editions than meets the eye

Polyend has introduced some rather lovely looking artist editions of its Tracker sampler/groovebox . As you can see, each one does away with the standard black casing and comes with a custom livery, but there’s bit more to these limited edition models than that.

Bogdan Raczynski, Legowelt and Pete Cannon are the three artists who’ve put their personal stamp on the Tracker; each one came up with their own visuals for the hardware.

Dig a little deeper, though, and you discover that each model also comes with a vinyl album release from the artist in question, along with original composition project files and a sample pack.

As such, not only do you get to listen to an artist’s finished product, but you can also break down their work and see how it was put together.

These are very much limited edition releases - only 300 of each Artist Edition will be produced - so get in quick if you want one. Each model is priced at $983 and will be shipping within a month.