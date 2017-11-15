There are now three more devices to play with in Korg’s Gadget

The number of instruments and effects available to you in Korg’s Gadget continues to grow. Versions 1.5 for Mac and 3.5 for iOS are now available, with both adding three optional ‘gadgets’ that are available as in-app purchases.

Up first we have Lisbon, a polyphonic synth that promises a thick, glossy, futuristic sound. It’s based around Korg’s electronic circuit modelling technology and comes with five effects. There’s also Vancouver, a simple sampler that comes with 90 sounds and also enables you to import your own samples.

Finally, there’s DeeMax, a Gadgetised version of Dotec-Audio’s loudness maximizer plugin. Built around a single chunky slider, this also features a Turbo switch to increase the level of punch, and a Safe switch to prevent excessive saturation. It’s designed to be used as a master effect once you’ve finished your song.

Additionally, Gadget now enables you to share projects to Allihoopa, the social music-making platform, and the Gadget Plug-in Collection on the Mac offers support for Native Instruments’ NKS format. This provides integration with NI’s Komplete Kontrol and Maschine hardware.

As a further bonus, Gadget is currently being offered at 50% off the standard price. So, that means you’ll pay $149 for the Mac version and $19.99 for the iOS edition.

The Lisbon, Vancouver and DeeMax gadgets, meanwhile, are currently available for $9.99 each; their regular price is $14.99. These offers apply until the end of the month.

Find out more on the Korg website.