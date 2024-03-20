The three epic keyboard deals you should consider in Thomann's colossal 70th anniversary sale

At the start of the month Thomann kicked off their epic 70th birthday celebrations , which saw the music retail giant slash prices across many popular products and even partner with their favourite brands to bring customers exclusive anniversary and limited edition models.

From now until the end of September, musicians can look forward to exclusive deals that will last for the next seven months – yes seven months – as well as exciting offers that will only be available for the first ten days of each month. So, to ensure you never miss out on a bargain, you'll want to check the Thomann site regularly to see what new offers are available.

Here at MusicRadar, we love spotting deals on electronic keyboards and digital pianos. So, with that in mind, we’ve reviewed the entire sale and hand-selected what we believe to be the best offers on all things keys-related.

Thomann 70th birthday offers: <a href="https://www.thomann.de/gb/social_70th-anniversary.html?offid=1&affid=195&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="thomann.de"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Explore all the deals

Thomann is celebrating their massive birthday by slashing the price of big-name brands, with discounts on everything from Akai to Yamaha and so much more. From now until the end of September, the German music retailer is slashing prices on popular pieces of gear while also offering spotlight deals for the first 10 days of each month – so be sure to check back regularly to see what new savings have been added.

First up, we have to give a shout-out to the fabulous Akai MPK 261, which is one of our favourite MIDI controllers . In our glowing review , it scored an impressive 4.5 stars and we praised this keyboard’s new and improved keybed, MPC velocity and pressure-sensitive pads, and excellent software bundles. At £259, we think it offers superb value for money for any budding producer.

Perhaps you are in the market for a reliable beginner keyboard ? Well, we might have found the best deal at only £225 for the Yamaha PSR-EW310 . This keyboard is ideal for new players as it’s easy to use, robust and excellently priced.

The Korg B2N features in our guide to the best beginner digital pianos and while it may not have scores of sounds, we were mighty impressed with Korg's Natural Weighted Hammer Action keyboard and the top quality piano voices – and at £225, it’s difficult to think of a better piano for newbie players. Read our full Korg B2N review to learn more.

Of course, there are lots more on offer from electric guitars and amps to portable PA systems and even lighting. So we recommend browsing the entire sale to see what other musical goodies are available.