From optional to essential: the best guitar accessories of 2024

GEAR EXPO 2024: It's time to consider the optional extras that might well become essential; those items over and above your guitars and amps that you think you might not need, until you absolutely do. Here are the guitar accessories on the way to tempt you in 2024…

Accessories can, of course, encompass everything that is not part of your core guitar setup, and in this 2024 best-of selection we certainly do cover a lot of ground. Fender probably makes the most accessories so features heavily, and its striking Deluxe Wooden range of stands is certainly a head turner.

First up, though, is a complete suite of headphone amps from Vox. Time to plug in…

Vox amPlug 3 range

Vox's amPlug range has been around since 2007, and this year, the company has launched a third iteration of the popular guitar headphone amp series.

amPlug 3 is, according to Vox, "not just an upgrade but a complete reinvention”. Each of the battery-powered mini-amps measures just 86 x 31 x 80 mm, and sits on a single 3/4-inch jack. They feature two channels and up to four effects. These vary per model but include tremolo, chorus, reverb and delay.

(Image credit: Vox/Korg)

The range has five guitar and two bass amps, and each comes with rhythm patterns to play along with, including Rock, Blues, Pop, Funk, Metal and Jazz. Or you can use a standard metronome for practice. There are additional tempo controls, and smartphone connectivity – via an AUX on your phone – so you can play along to your favourite tunes, too.

(Image credit: Vox/Korg)

The seven amps are: AC30 (recreates Vox's famous AC30); UK Drive (includes the "raw power of a 100W UK stack"); US Silver (delivers both warm and pristine clean tones); Boutique (features both "silky, clean" and bright overdrive tones); High Gain (has what Vox says are "sharp, aggressive, and powerful" tones); Bass (simply an uncomplicated classic bass tone); and finally Modern Bass (gives a more contemporary low-end experience).

The range is available now, priced at around £45 / $55. For more info head over to voxamps.com.

Fender Deluxe Wooden Amp Stand

(Image credit: Fender)

If you think you didn't need an amp stand, then think again. Or at least that's what Fender wants you to think. In fact it doesn't just want you to consider one, but own and cherish it as you would a classic piece of furniture, or even a guitar.

And to be honest, if you spend the cash on this amp stand you will feel the need to cherish it. The Fender Deluxe Wooden Amp Stand doesn't come cheap at $299.99 / £285.99 / €329, but it does do a good job and also looks the part. Or from this angle more like an awkward church pew.

(Image credit: Fender)

Still not convinced? Well, Fender sees this more as a piece of furniture than an accessory so that could justify the price. The company adds, "The Fender Deluxe Wooden Amp Stand features a mid-century modern design and is built tough enough to withstand the largest combo amps. The integrated drawer allows for storage and organisation of essential accessories keeping pedals, cables and power supplies off the floor."

Actually that draw could make the difference if you are trying to persuade fellow house dweller's of this accessory's home potential. If you are intrigued, the Deluxe Amp Stand is just the start. Keep reading for more wooden wonders! (But here's more on the stand from Fender.)

Fender Deluxe Wooden Guitar Stands

(Image credit: Fender)

If the Deluxe Wooden Amp Stand is not your thing, then how about its matching range of guitar stands? As you can see, Fender doesn't just want to introduce a new era of amp stands as a lifestyle accessory, but also wants to do the same for the humble guitar stand.

And of these new Deluxe Wood accessories, we're liking the new three-guitar stand the most as we're constantly struggling to find places to store guitars. These designs cover us for these needs while looking good at the same time.

(Image credit: Fender)

However, the three-tier stand is not the only new stand in the Fender Deluxe Wooden guitar stand range; there is another, so let's call it a 'set' rather than 'range'.

The Fender Deluxe Wooden Hanging Guitar Stand is exactly what it say on the tin… or wood. With its walnut finish, it does indeed look like a neat solution for storing and accessing a single guitar.

We've seen more companies realising that people want their guitars to fit in at home in a stylish or aesthetically pleasing way, and Fender is making a bold statement with this new Deluxe Wooden range, although we would (wood) like to see maybe some different and lighter finishes.

Prices are as follows: the Fender Deluxe Wooden 3-Tier Multi-Stand is $99.99 / £146.99 / €169 and the Fender Deluxe Wooden Hanging Guitar Stand is $129.99 / £129.99 / €149. Both are available now and there's more information at the Fender website.

Fender Switchboard Effects Operator

Fender is certainly cleaning up in our accessories roundup, with its last entry being perhaps the most useful. Your average switching system should not just be seen as a pro choice as they can make certain tasks a lot easier for all players. And if you are one of those who finds yourself spending way too much time looking down during songs, then Fender's new Switchboard Effects Operator could be what you need.

"The Switchboard can access any combination of pedals in any order, toggle multiple or individual effects on and off, and even control your amp’s footswitches and MIDI-enabled pedals," says Fender.

Which seems to cover everything, but the company is also keen to point out the unit's ease of setup and overall use. It features a colour graphic UI and an encoder control that "makes crafting presets in real-time straightforward and fun".

(Image credit: Fender)

The Switchboard costs $449.99 USD / £419.00 / €499 / $799.00 AUD / ¥63,800 JPY, so is a reasonably large outlay. But if you have half a dozen pedals or more and want to get the best from them or work more fluidly, it could be money well spent.

Certainly just knowing what pedals are on and which presets are currently active – all information delivered by the screen – is definitely useful. And you get a good 500 user presets to really customise its functionality to how you like to play.

(Image credit: Fender)

Other extras include a built-in tuner and volume pedal, plus a pair of high-fidelity buffers. It run at 9V with a 500mA draw so can work with most decent pedal power supplies. Fender Switchboard Effects Operator is available now.

(Image credit: Fender)

Boss Katana:Go

Finally, we move away from Fender with a handy-looking accessory from Boss, as the company has new addition to the 'guitar amp you can take anywhere' market in the form of the new Katana:Go.

The mini Katana headphone practice amp is part of the Katana series that has been extremely successful worldwide, featuring amp and effects modelling which has helped shift millions of units.

(Image credit: Boss)

The Katana:Go features a Katana amp, so has 10 amp models and lots of Boss effects. There's a rechargeable battery with up to five hours of play, side controls and an integrated jack socket.

Boss says of key Katana:Go addition that, "advanced spatial technology provides a rich 3D audio experience", and is included in what the company calls Stage Feel which "provides an immersive audio experience with advanced Boss spatial technology."

The system allows the player to place both amp and backing music in different parts of the sound field, so it can feel like you're playing with a backline on stage or jamming in a room with other players.

Onboard amp models include clean, crunch, high-gain Brown, two acoustic/electric guitar options, plus a bass mode featuring Vintage, Modern, and Flat models direct Boss's Katana Bass amps.

Katana:Go costs $119.99/£120, and you can order it from Gear4music, Sweetwater, Andertons and Thomann.

Looking for more great new gear? Get all our round-up, news, features, tutorials, tips and more at our Gear Expo hub page.