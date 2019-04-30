The Moog Spectravox has landed, but will you ever be able to buy it?

As usual, those who signed up for the Engineer Workshop at last weekend’s Moogfest got to build their own new Moog synth.

2019’s DIY delight goes by the name of the Spectravox, a vocoder and spectral modulator that comes in Eurorack format. This offers 10-band spectral analysis and a synthesis section.

YouTuber loopop was among those lucky enough to take part in the build; check out his Spectravox video above. The question for the rest of us, though, is if the instrument will ever go on general sale?

There is precedent for this: the Mother-32 and DFAM, both previous Moogfest creations, both came to market, but last year’s Subharmonicon never did. A petition has now been started to try and rectify this, but it remains to be seen if it will be successful in its goal.

The future for the Spectravox, then, is unclear; we’ll let you know if that situation changes.