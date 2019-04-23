The Mixed In Key Studio Edition plugin brings realtime key detection to your DAW

Mixed In Key has rebooted its eponymous ‘harmonic mixing’ DJing application for DAW users in the form of the Studio Edition plugin.

This promises instant realtime key detection; you can quickly analyse your MIDI instrument sounds and audio samples and discover their root key and notes present. A note percentage score tells you how closely notes match your samples, and key results can be viewed using Flat, Sharp or Camelot wheel notation.

The plugin works on both specific audio channels and your master output and is said to provide “advanced key and notation data”. As well as being useful for making sounds and samples ‘fit’ together, it can also be used to tune your drums and vocals, and plan your DJ sets.

Find out more on the Mixed In Key website. The Studio Edition is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and costs $58.