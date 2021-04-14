The long-awaited Kemper Power Kabinet is released

Kemper's powered guitar cab is finally hitting stores. The appropriately Kemper Power Kabinet €689 / $789 / £500) offers 19 speaker imprints based on classic models that makes it a one-stop stage rig solution for Kemper Profiling Amp users.

This powered version has taken a while to get here – the non-powered Kabinet was released over a year ago. But Kemper users know that good things come to those who wait and here that translates as 200 watts of raw power and Kemper Kone speaker imprint technology.

The speaker is driven by the Kemper Profiler's DSP to give players a wealth of instantly switchable rig combos between their amp profiles and the 19 imprints that include classic are rare speakers from brands including Celestion.

Kemper is clear to point out that these are not traditional cab models. "The sound of these imprints should not be mistaken with the mic‘d cabinet simulations of a Profile. They rather bring back the good old "amp-in-the-room" sound," the company states.

Players can choose to bypass the imprints if they wish to use the Kabinet in full-range mode with a "distinct guitar speaker character" players won't find from regular monitors.

There's also Sweetening and Directivity controls to dial in the Kabinet to the room you're playing in. It's also good to see Kemper including a built in speaker stand to angle the Kabinet for more efficient monitoring. A protective dust cover is included too.

It's certainly making us want a Kemper even more now but if you don't own the Kemper Profiling Amp, Kemper Stage or Amp Rack, but want to use your modelling multi-effects pedal with a powered cab packing profiled speakers, you could try Line 6's Powercab range, which we were very impressed by during testing.

The Kemper Powered Kabinet weighs 24.91 lbs (11.3kg) and Height, width and depth dimensions are 43 x 51.6 x 23.5cm. For more info visit Kemper.