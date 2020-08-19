The Korg Krome EX now comes in a copper finish, but hurry it's in limited numbers

Korg's hugely popular, portable synth workstation, the Krome EX, is now available in a brand new shiny copper finish.

The special edition 61-key synthesizer sports the new panel design, but if previous Krome users were hoping for some new features, we're afraid you'll be bitterly disappointed.

This change in hue will run in limited numbers, however, so if you're thinking of pulling the trigger on those purchase pistols you'd better hurry as this copper finish is only available in limited numbers.

How limited those numbers actually are we're not sure, but you'll be able to get hold of one by the end of August 2020 at a price of £1049.

Krome EX CU features

896 Programs and 512 Preload Combinations

Intuitive TouchViewTM interface

16-track sequencer with Auto Song Setup

RPPR (Realtime Pattern/Play Recording) feature.

2,500 Drum sounds with fine-tune control over resonance

Drum Tracks deliver realistic grooves

Dual polyphonic arpeggiators

USB and SD Storage