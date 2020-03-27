The free AS-16 Analog Sequencer Rack Extension might make Reason users happy to stay in their studios

Reason users are the latest to get an incentive to stay indoors and make music . DLD Technology’s AS-16 Analog Sequencer Rack Extension, which usually retails for €40, is free until 15 April.

This is a 16-channel analogue sequencer with MIDI and audio features. Users can modify the sequence in realtime using the jump, skip and pad buttons.

There are several note scales that enable you to create basslines and then tweak via MIDI, or you can use the built-in audio modifiers as an advanced envelope generator. Multiple devices can be chained together for unlimited channels, and each channel has separate outputs for advanced CV routing.