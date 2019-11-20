The Carrier 37 turns the Korg Minilogue into a wooden Commodore SX-64

We know what you’re thinking: ‘I love my Korg Minilogue, but what I really want is for it to look like an ‘80s home computer’. OK, maybe you’re not, but that’s clearly what was on Love Hultén’s mind when he came up with the Carrier 37.

This is a custom wooden case for the Minilogue that folds out into a two-piece setup (keyboard and synth) and takes design inspiration from the Commodore SX-64 , a portable version of the famous machine that featured a separate keyboard. We’re suckers for those orange knobs, and the coiled USB cable is a nice touch, too.

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

Despite being 37 years old, the C64 continues to hold a special place in the hearts of computer musicians thanks to its SID sound chip, which is still being emulated.

Sadly, you can’t buy the Carrier 37, but you can check it out - along with other charming examples of similar craftsmanship - on the Love Hultén website