The best new acoustic guitars coming our way in 2024

GEAR EXPO 2024: The biggest brands in acoustic guitars have some amazing releases lined up for 2024, and we've gathered up the best for this round-up. Get your wallets out, as there's a lot to love – and a lot to spend, should you wish – with models from Gretsch, Taylor, Martin, Gibson and more.

The good news is that there's something for all pockets, with models starting at just a few hundred and going right up to (quite a few) thousand. Let's start at the more wallet-friendly end…

Gretsch Jim Dandy Deltoluxe

The Gretsch Deltoluxe Concert – all three models feature a 12" radius fingerboard with a C-shape neck. (Image credit: Gretsch)

The Gretsch Jim Dandy acoustic line has offered attractive affordable guitar options for a while now, and is now joined by three new Deltoluxe models called Concert, Dreadnought and Parlor.

They all cost just $279.99/£259.99 (and even less from Thomann), so it's already a great start. They feature a laminate top, back and sides, a walnut fingerboard and nato neck. They also look amazing, with a satin Black Top finish and a torte and gold combo. The soundhole pickup is striking, too, matching up with the tortoiseshell pickguard.

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Of the three models, the Parlor looks fun for home and stage, with the Concert a middle-ground, while the dreadnought is a little more J-45 than we were expecting from the brand.

You can check out the Gretsch Deltoluxe and other new Jim Dandy models at Andertons, Sweetwater and Thomann , and there's more information at the Gretsch website.

Martin remastered X-Series

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Martin is, of course, well known for its high-end acoustic guitars, but for a while has also had a line of more accessible guitars in the shape of its X Series. This year sees some of these being 'remastered' with significant updates.

Playability and cosmetics are the two key points in the remastering process, says Martin. So we get High-Pressure Laminate (HPL) patterns for some great looks, along with cocobolo, ziricote,and Brazilian rosewood joining mahogany, koa, and all-black.

The remastered X Series guitars also feature headplates that match the model's HPL pattern, and additional refined rosettes.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

For playability, changes include a thinner fingerboard with beveled edges to improve comfort. There's more refined string spacing, and a 'smooth and enjoyable playing experience' comes by way of a modernised bridge contour.

There should be something for everyone here with Martin's 0, 00, 000, D, and GPC shapes across the following: 0-X2E Cocobolo, 00-X2E Cocobolo, 000-X2E Brazilian, D-X1E Koa, D-X1E Mahogany, D-X2E Brazilian, D-X2E Mahogany, D-X2E Ziricote Burst, D-X2E Brazilian 12-String, GPC-X1E Black, GPC-X2E Cocobolo, and GPC-X2E Ziricote.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Other specs include Martin E-1 electronics with a built-in chromatic tuner and volume, tone, and phase controls plus satin tuners.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

The X1 models are the entry-level of the series and feature Stratabond necks, HPL bodies, and Richlite fingerboards and bridges. The X2 models have HPL backs and sides, satin-finished spruce tops, with hardwood necks, fingerboards, and bridges.

There's more information from Martin Guitars.

Gibson Ebony Series

(Image credit: Gibson)

The new Ebony Series from Gibson is essentially a custom makeover of four of its most popular acoustics: the Ebony Series J-45, Hummingbird, SE Songwriter and SJ-200.

They feature ebony nitro finishes, Les Paul-style headstocks, and multi-ply binding on the bodies There are also mother-of-pearl block inlays on the ebony fingerboards, and split-diamond logos on the pegheads, plus gold Grover Rotomatics with kidney bean-style buttons, just to add a dash of bling.

All the guitars in the range share some specs, so each has an LR Baggs Session VTC undersaddle acoustic pickup, and the preamp volume and tone controls are mounted in the soundhole. They also all have compound dovetail joints for where the necks meet the body, set with hot hide glue. Other shared features include bone nuts and 12” radius fingerboards with 20 standard frets, and ebony bridges.

Gibson J-45 Custom Ebony (Image credit: Gibson)

Looking closer at each model, there are some subtle and not so subtle differences. The J-45 Custom Ebony is recognisable by that round-shouldered dreadnought shape with a minimalist white rosette around the soundhole. Its body had a solid Sitka spruce top, and mahogany back and sides. The neck is mahogany and carved into the comfortable SlimTaper profile, and the guitar has a 24.75” scale. The J-45 Custom Ebony costs £4,799 / $4,999.

Gibson Hummingbird Custom Ebony (Image credit: Gibson)

The Hummingbird features Gibson’s square-shoulder dreadnought shape, again with solid Sitka spruce on top, mahogany on the back and sides, and a traditional belly-up style bridge. The Hummingbird Custom Ebony is priced £5,799 / $5,999.

Gibson EC Songwriter Custom Ebony (Image credit: Gibson)

The Songwriter has a vintage-modern crossover design, with a traditional ‘30s-style hand-scalloped X pattern bracing applied to what is basically a Hummingbird body with a cutaway. The Songwriter has a scale length of 25.5” and is priced at $4,799 / $4,999.

Gibson SJ-200 Custom Ebony (Image credit: Gibson)

Finally, the SJ-200 is easily the most expensive in the range, priced at $7,499, but is what you might call high-end acoustic guitar royalty. It is a 25.5” scale instrument with a Sitka spruce body with figured maple back and sides.

All the models in the Gibson Ebony Series are available to buy now, each shipping with a hard-shell guitar case. See the Gibson website for more information.

Taylor 50th anniversary models

Taylor is celebrating 50 years of producing high-end acoustic guitars with six amazing limited-edition anniversary models which, as the company's Bob Taylor says, "are a tribute to all the players who have made Taylor a part of their musical journey over the past half-century”.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The anniversary models are a Builder’s Edition 814ce LTD, 314ce LTD, and an American Dream AD14ce-SB LTD, plus three opulent Presentation Series models.

All of the models share some design features with 'gold' being a theme and applied to the tuners, a peghead logo, and acrylic dots in the ebony bridge pins. There's also a commemorative anniversary label on the inside of each guitar, and because Taylor was founded in 1974, each model has a limited run of 1,974. Neat.

Taylor 50th Anniversary Builder’s Edition 814ce LTD (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Starting with the 50th Anniversary Builder’s Edition 814ce LTD, it is a Grand Auditorium cutaway with a sinker redwood top, and Indian rosewood on the back and sides. The refined design also features a bevelled forearm, chamfering on all the edges, and Curve Wing bridge for maximum comfort.

There's also Taylor’s superlative V-Class bracing, an Expression System 2 pickup and preamp, plus Gotoh 510 tuners. Taylor describes the sinker redwood sounds as “cedar on steroids” , which we'd probably say translates "warmth and oomph". The 50th Anniversary Builder’s Edition 814ce LTD costs $4,999.

Taylor 50th Anniversary 314ce LTD (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The Taylor 50th Anniversary 314ce LTD has a torrefied Sitka spruce top, and solid African sapele on its back and sides. It has a a vintage-inspired Edgeburst finish. Again, this is a V-class instrument with the ES2 system.

Like the 814ce LTD, the neck here is neo-tropical, with the fingerboard and bridge ebony being sourced from West Africa. We like the look of the firestripe faux-tortoiseshell pickguard, which along with the forward-thinking design gives the guitar a vintage-modern appeal. The Taylor 50th Anniversary 314ce LTD is priced $2,799.

Taylor 50th Anniversary AD14ce-SB LTD (Image credit: Taylor)

Next up we have the American Dream AD14ce-SB LTD. At $1,999 this is a more affordable collector’s item. It also has that vintage-modern feel, with a Sitka spruce top in tobacco sunburst and a thin matte finish. It has walnut back and sides, and a eucalyptus fingerboard. The American Dream AD14ce-SB LTD also has the Expression System 2 and ships in a deluxe Taylor Aero gig bag.

50th Anniversary PS14ce LTD (Image credit: Taylor)

Now for the Presentation Series, and this is where the 50th Anniversary models take a more opulent route.

The PS14ce LTD is first, featuring a stunning sinker redwood top and figured Urban Ironback on the back and sides. Again, it's a V-class acoustic, with a Venetian cutaway, and a tropical mahogany neck featuring a West African Crelicam ebony fingerboard, inlaid with Byzantine green abalone.

According to Taylor, the “piano-like fidelity” of its Urban Ironbark pairs nicely with the sinker redwood. There are the gold accents and Gotoh tuners, along with ES2 electronics and a hard-shell guitar case. Price? Well, we did say opulent. It's $9,999. But that's just the start…

Taylor 50th Anniversary PS14ce LTD PS14ce LTD - Figured Claro Walnut / Western Red Cedar (Image credit: Taylor GUitars)

If you think that price is steep, it gets better (or worse, depending on your finances). Next up, we have the same guitar but in a claro walnut finish. It has a western red cedar top, Byzantine inlay plus V-Class bracing and ES2 electronics.

There's Crelicam ebony on the fingerboard and bridge, and the guitar comes with a deluxe hard-shell case, too. Which you might expect given it's a whopping $14,999.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

We've saved the best – and most expensive – until last. The PS24ce LTD is a stunning all-Hawaiian koa cutaway acoustic electric guitar. The Byzantine flourishes are here again and there are other exquisite details: paua edge trim, ebony binding, and a matching radius-style armrest. And the price? Get ready. It's $19,999

There's more information on all six guitars at the Taylor Guitars website.

