Teenage Engineering offers £29 PO module range for your Eurorack rig and DIY projects

Teenage Engineering has released the individual modules from its POM range, which includes the POM-170 and POM-400, as standalone products, with the majority of them retailing for just £29.

To celebrate, the company has also showcased three DIY projects that are designed to inspire: a Lego mechanical LFO, a Jamaican-inspired dub siren, and a portable USB-powered “business modular”.

Details of all of these projects can be found in a blog post on the TE website , and of course, you can also create your own.