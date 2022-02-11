Teenage Engineering offers £29 PO module range for your Eurorack rig and DIY projects

Teenage Engineering has released the individual modules from its POM range, which includes the POM-170 and POM-400, as standalone products, with the majority of them retailing for just £29.
To celebrate, the company has also showcased three DIY projects that are designed to inspire: a Lego mechanical LFO, a Jamaican-inspired dub siren, and a portable USB-powered “business modular”.
Details of all of these projects can be found in a blog post on the TE website, and of course, you can also create your own.
You can also put the modules in your Eurorack setup, though you’ll also need some external panels - such as the ones you can buy from Oddvolt - if you’re going to go down that road.