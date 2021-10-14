Teenage Engineering undertakes "a scientific study in modular sound," and the results could change everything

Teenage Engineering has often been accused of making hipster products that are more like toys than serious instruments - "any chance of some 'adult' engineering, guys?" - so many will welcome its decision to get serious and embark on a “scientific study in modular sound”.

“This summer we ventured into the Swedish wilderness, together with duo ericsson & reuter, to experiment with modular sound,” says the company, and the results are little short of astounding.

In case you’re wondering what you’re watching, it’s a man playing a Pocket Operator Modular 400 through an OB-4 speaker , accompanied by another man in yellow waterproofs playing a drum kit.

We await the results of the study with interest, and look forward to them being subjected to rigorous peer review.