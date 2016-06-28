Zynthian wants to be the 'Swiss army knife' of hardware synths

The Zynthian synthesizer is about as 'accessible' as you could wish for, being open source, fully hackable and having a public hardware specification.

The diminutive box carries multiple synth engines, filters and effects and is designed for live performance, sonic exploration and studio production.

The control surface is uncluttered, with four rotary encoders for browsing and parameter adjustment and a 2.8-inch touchscreen with multitouch, allowing you to select two parameters simultaneously.

The software can be updated by clicking a button and customisation of the sound library is said to be simple. Editing and creating new sounds is possible using a computer.

There is currently no word on price or availability. For more information, go to the Zynthian website.

Zynthian specs

Hardware:

Powerful CPU: ARMv8 x 4 cores, 64 bits, 1.2 GHz, 1 GB RAM (Raspberry Pi 3)

High Quality Audio Interface: 24 bits, 96kHz (HifiBerry DAC+)

Touch Screen 2.8"

32 GB of storage (SD Card)

Connectivity:

Upto 5 MIDI instruments simultaneously (4 x USB, 1 x MIDI-IN)

Line Audio Output (Jack & RCA)

Headphones Audio Output (mini-Jack)

Ethernet Network (RJ-45)

802.11n Wireless LAN (WIFI)

Bluetooth 4.1 & BLE

HDMI (future applications)

Software:

Multi-engine

Polyphonic Complex Synthesis (ZynAddSubFX)

Wavetable Synthesis (FluidSynth & LinuxSampler)

Hammond B3 Emulation (setBfree)

DX7 Emulation (Dexed)

Effects & Filters: