You can now buy a UAD system in a bundle that contains 89 plugins

A UAD system is nothing without a decent selection of plugins, and Universal Audio is now giving you the opportunity to buy its UAD-2 OCTO PCIe Card and UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt/UAD-2 Satellite USB DSP Accelerators with 89 of the things.

The new Ultimate 5 bundles replace the Ultimate 4 packages and feature plugins bearing the Studer, Ampex, Manley, API, Fender and Neve names (among others). In fact, the bundles feature all the UA-developed UAD plugins up to and including those added with the release of UAD Software 9.0 (not including direct developer plugins).

You can find a list of all the included plugins on the Universal Audio website. Contact your local dealer for pricing information on the new bundles.