Yamaha Motif XF workstation keyboard: more ROM and expandable

Yamaha has unveiled the Motif XF, the latest update to its Motif workstation keyboard range. The headline features are more voices, which come courtesy of additional ROM, and the ability to expand the keyboard via flash memory.

The Motif XF contains 741MB of waveform data, which equates to 1,353 voices. Of these, 128 are new, and there are eight additional drum kits, too. You can add up to 2GB of additional content as flash memory.

Here's a quick overview from the YamahaSynth website:

･ Comprehensive high sound quality, including an enormous 741MB of waveforms

･ An additional 128 Voices and 8 drum kits, for a total of 1,353 high-quality Voices

･ Up to 2GB of additional content available through separately sold flash memory

･ Realization of unique instrument performance methods through the XA (Expanded Articulation) tone generation system

･ Reproduction of the unique, natural, warm sounds of vintage instruments through VCM effects

･ 384 types of performances based on approximately 7800 types of arpeggiators

･ Enhanced sampling through 128MB of onboard SD-RAM

･ The popular FSX (MOTIF XF6/7) and BH (MOTIF XF8) keyboards

･ Improvement of usability thanks to the use of a new GUI

･ Category Search feature that provides instant access to the Voices you want

･ Cubase AI -- a DAW software application from Steinberg

･ DAW integration through remote control, an editor software

･ Scalability through standard-equipped USB and Ethernet and the FW16E option

Three versions of the Motif XF are available: the XF6 (61 keys). the XF7 (76 keys) and the XF8 (88 keys). No news yet on UK pricing or availability.