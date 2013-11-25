XILS Labs previews RAMSES plugin

RAMSES: look out for it soon.

XILS Labs has given its Facebook audience a sneak preview of RAMSES, its latest plugin release.

This is billed as a Rhythm And Motion Stereo Engine System (hence the name) and is designed to do the following:

* Bring any signal to life with rhythm and motion

* Add true stereo depth and space, or take it all away

* Re-shape, re- filter, re-envelope and sculpt every source

* Create hypnotic or robotic sequences or subtle complex human rhythms

* Make digital signals sound analog or add velocity to your vintage true analog synth

More will be revealed soon on the XILS Labs website.