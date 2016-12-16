Wizdom Music's GeoShred 2 arrives with MPE support

A year on from the launch of the first version of GeoShred, Wizdom Music has released version 2 of its modelled guitar instrument.

The update adds support for the upcoming MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) MIDI spec, meaning that, as well as being a performance synth, GeoShred 2 is now also an iPad-based MIDI/MPE controller.

There are new effects, too, and additional tweakable parameters for the guitar model itself.

Check out the specs below. GeoShred 2 is is available now from the Apple App Store and costs $19/$25.

Wizdom Music GeoShred 2 features