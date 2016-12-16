More

Wizdom Music's GeoShred 2 arrives with MPE support

By ()

The performance instrument is now also a next-gen controller

GeoShred 2 comes with new effects.
GeoShred 2 comes with new effects.

A year on from the launch of the first version of GeoShred, Wizdom Music has released version 2 of its modelled guitar instrument.

The update adds support for the upcoming MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) MIDI spec, meaning that, as well as being a performance synth, GeoShred 2 is now also an iPad-based MIDI/MPE controller.

There are new effects, too, and additional tweakable parameters for the guitar model itself.

Check out the specs below. GeoShred 2 is is available now from the Apple App Store and costs $19/$25.

Wizdom Music GeoShred 2 features

  • A fluidly expressive playing surface coupled with a Physically modeled guitar
  • MIDI IN/OUT and MPE support
  • MIDI control using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, virtual MIDI and all digital interfaces including the
  • TASCAM iXR and iConnectivity
  • MIDI configuration presets
  • Customizable control surface that can be mapped to physical MIDI Controls
  • Inter-App Audio and Audiobus support.
  • Multiple Modeled effects
  • Modeled feedback and VCF effects
  • Echo, a unique looper and multi-tap echo
  • Finger vibrato, slide and fret scraping
  • Unique mono mode using intervals of multiple strings.
  • Built in Arpeggiator
  • Alternative tunings
  • Intelligent pitch rounding
  • Easily share presets with friends