Wizdom Music's GeoShred 2 arrives with MPE support

A year on from the launch of the first version of GeoShred, Wizdom Music has released version 2 of its modelled guitar instrument.
The update adds support for the upcoming MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) MIDI spec, meaning that, as well as being a performance synth, GeoShred 2 is now also an iPad-based MIDI/MPE controller.
There are new effects, too, and additional tweakable parameters for the guitar model itself.
Check out the specs below. GeoShred 2 is is available now from the Apple App Store and costs $19/$25.
Wizdom Music GeoShred 2 features
- A fluidly expressive playing surface coupled with a Physically modeled guitar
- MIDI IN/OUT and MPE support
- MIDI control using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, virtual MIDI and all digital interfaces including the
- TASCAM iXR and iConnectivity
- MIDI configuration presets
- Customizable control surface that can be mapped to physical MIDI Controls
- Inter-App Audio and Audiobus support.
- Multiple Modeled effects
- Modeled feedback and VCF effects
- Echo, a unique looper and multi-tap echo
- Finger vibrato, slide and fret scraping
- Unique mono mode using intervals of multiple strings.
- Built in Arpeggiator
- Alternative tunings
- Intelligent pitch rounding
- Easily share presets with friends