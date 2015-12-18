Jordan Rudess promises 'the future of shredding' with GeoShred iPad app

He's known for his dextrous keyboard playing, but now Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess is helping iPad owners to get their shred on with his GeoShred app.

GeoShred is powered by a physical modelling synthesis engine that's said to generate realistic guitar sounds (this, along with the effects chain, comes courtesy of developer MoForte), but what's more important is what the multitouch interface which is derived from Wizdom's existing Geo synth app enables you to do with them.

Wizdom says: "You can explore, edit and control the mechanics of a guitar model solid or hollow body, nylon or metal strings, pick position, harmonics and much, much more!"

Check out the video above to get a flavour of what the app can do there's also a tutorial video below. You can buy GeoShred now at the introductory price of £10.99/$14.99 from the Apple App Store.

GeoShred features