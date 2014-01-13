Win a Korg MS-20 mini signed by its makers

Have we got a prize for you. Last month we heaped much love on Korg's MS-20 mini as part of our Mini Synth Special. This 2013 remake of the 1979 original was picked out for its versatility and for being the perfect analogue partner to your all-digital DAW. To celebrate this fact and Korg's 50th anniversary we'd like to give away that self same synth. And not just any MS-20 mini but one signed by the synth's original designers Fumio Mieda and Hiroaki Nishijima. It's the ultimate one-off and a collector's item worth far more than the synth's bargain-based £499 asking price. And let's not forget it's a kick-ass synth too.

All you've got to do to win this amazing piece of synth memorabilia is check out the world of Future Music online. Take your pick as to which method you want to enter or triple your chances by doing all three! We'll be picking one lucky winner and contacting them after the competition closes on 13th February 2014. No correspondence will be entered into and the Editor's decision is final. Get online and good luck!

Chance 1: Visit our YouTube channel and subscribe

Our YouTube channel is home to hundreds of hours of our video. Hit 'subscribe' to be notified when we add more and add us to your Google+ Circles for your chance to win.www.youtube.com/futuremusicmagazine

Read more: Korg Volca Drum

Chance 2: Retweet us on Twitter

Not following us yet? Head to our Twitter and follow us for all the latest hi-tech music-making gossip. Once you're there retweet one of the MS-20 competition tweets we'll be posting throughout Januaryand February.www.twitter.com/futuremusicmag

Chance 3: Like the story on Facebook

Head to our Facebook and share the 'Win an MS-20 mini' story for another chance to win. www.facebook.com/futuremusicmagazine

Want to know more? Check out our full review here: www.musicradar.com/reviews/tech/korg-ms-20-mini-574164

Korg MS-20 mini In Depth

The Korg MS-20 needs little introduction to most synthophiles. The original wedge-shaped piece of patchable monophonic glory was first released in 1978 and garnered fans from the start, though the late '70s also saw the start of the polyphonic synth revolution. However, it's fair to say that many musicians could not afford some of the premium-priced polyphonic beasts and monophonic synths continued to be popular.

The new incarnation - the MS-20 mini - is 86% of the original size and is the work of Fumio Mieda and Hiroaki Nishijima who created the original two oscillator MS-20 synth. Besides the two VCOs (which each have four selectable waveshape options and are independently tunable), the synth has two Envelope Generators, separate resonant high and low pass filters and an LFO. Each of these elements had some limitations and quirks which the mini replicates as closely as possible.

To the right the MS-20 mini contains a mini-jack version of the original patch-panel. Patching here isn't for the faint-hearted - as with the original it sometimes takes a little deciphering to work out what's going on. Besides providing more modulation options, the patching system allows you to route outside signals into the External Signal Processor. With its (unreliable) pitch-to-CV converter this was originally intended as a way of using the MS-20 as a guitar synthesizer, but it can be used in all kinds of interesting ways besides this. The MS-20 mini has no patch memories, but is brought up to date by the inclusion of USB and MIDI control (though both on send and receive note information).

Verdict: A superb piece of kit that simultaneously gives anyone a grounding in classic analogue synthesis and provides a sonic palette that'll find a place in any of today's Dance tunes.

For the usual Future competition terms and conditions please seewww.futuretcs.com