Wave Arts Tube Saturator 2 promises improved modelling and lower CPU usage

Wave Arts' Tube Saturator first came to our attention in 2010; five years later, version 2 is here.

An emulation of a tube preamp with analogue EQ, this can be used for both gentle warming or full-on distortion. The second generation version promises the double whammy of more accurate modelling and less CPU usage.

What's more, you can now switch between 12AX7 and 12AU7 tubes for different harmonic characteristics, and the EQ can be used either pre or post saturation. There's also a new Mix control for blending the processed sound with the original, and the interface has been redesigned.

Tube Saturator 2 is available now as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac via the Wave Arts website. It costs $99, and a demo is available.