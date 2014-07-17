Watch Mad Zach explain how he builds beats and creates sample instruments

Beatport have unveiled a new sound pack collaboration with Berlin-based electronic musician Mad Zach, titled Mad Zach's Lab: Deep House, and have released a promotional video in which Zach runs through his Ableton-based workflow and demonstrates how he created the pack's sampled-instruments.

The pack itself features an Ableton Live template, complete with custom drum racks and 1.54GB of sample-based instruments, featuring samples pulled from classics like the TR-909, Juno 106, Moogerfoogers and more. There are also four demo songs designed to be picked apart for analysis and remixing.

Check out the full workflow clip above, and watch Beatport's trailer for the pack below. Find more details and watch more tutorial clips over on Beatport.