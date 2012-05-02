VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 43
Your one-stop release guide
Arturia gave us the Wurlitzer V and Native Instruments Instruments unveiled Skanner XT, but these aren’t the only plug-in releases from the past week or so. Read on for the best of the rest.
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Subsonic Labs Wolfram
Billed as an ‘advanced sound manipulation device’, Wolfram is a slightly eccentric-looking multi-effects unit. It offers the likes of delays, pitch shifting, distortion, chorusing, phasing, panning, filtering, cabinet emulation “and all strange combinations in between”. Plenty of modulation options are included, too. The price rises to $80 on 27 April.
Modartt Pianoteq 4
Another update for the acclaimed physically modelled piano. This time we get a brand new grand that’s based on the Steinway D (the D4), which promises an even better sound. There are new effects, too - including a convolution reverb - and a resizable interface.
Sound Magic Hybrid Harpsichord
Now here’s a real vintage emulation: Hybrid Harpsichord is based on an instrument built by Kirckman in the 1770s. It has a single manual with three stops, one of which is a lute stop (you can switch between the stops using key switches). As its name suggests, the plug-in uses a combination of samples and physical modelling.
Scuffham Amps S-Gear 2.0
An update for the virtual guitar amp suite - it’s free for existing users. You can now drag ‘n’ drop modules in the effects rack for extra flexibility, there’s a dedicated modulation processor in the shape of ModThing, you’ll find more MIDI controller options and the factory presets have been revised.
Mecha Audio Dirty Bits
A rack-style multi-effects unit that comes with three devices that are designed to mess up your audio. These go by the names of Distortion Compressor, Vintage Bit Crusher and Vinyl Damage, and we’re told that they can be used subtly or pushed to the extreme.
NTS Audio Labs Drum Loop 2
Designed to create beats and grooves on the fly that can then be triggered via MIDI, Drum Loop 2 comes with a sizeable collection of one-shot samples and can also make loops out of the ones you already own. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Voxengo Warmifier 2.0
A valve warming effect that sports valve preamp and console colouration simulators, plus a harmonic enhancer. You can control the strength and colour of the effect using various parameters, and although the overall impact is said to be subtle, the developer believes it can make a difference. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Vox JamVox III
Announced at Musikmesse 2012 but only just available, this significant update to JamVOX combines amps and effects, the Guitar Xtracktion feature (which enables you to remove/isolate an instrument track in a song, apparently) and now plug-in support. The price listed above is an introductory one.
