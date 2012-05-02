VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 43

Arturia gave us the Wurlitzer V and Native Instruments Instruments unveiled Skanner XT, but these aren’t the only plug-in releases from the past week or so. Read on for the best of the rest.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.