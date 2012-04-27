Here's an update to NI's Skanner synth. Once again, Skanner XT is built around the Reaktor engine and co-developed by the father of Reaktor, Stephan Schmitt. The new version keeps all the features of the original, but adds double the preset sounds and two new effects.

The synth combines samples which the oscillators then 'scan' to create everything from rowdy basses to angelic pads and keys. This new XT version adds extra samples, resulting in two new categories: chiptune for arcade style sounds; and motion for more rhythmical patches.If you have the full version of Reaktor it's possible to tweak further by adding your own samples.

Skanner XT is available for download now at the NI site for just €49, or if you are a registered Skanner owner, you are eligible for a limited time special offer to upgrade to Skanner XT for just €24.50.

Native Instruments Skanner XT press release

New KOMPLETE Instrument is built on unique wave scanning synthesis, designed by the creators of REAKTOR

Berlin, 26th of April, 2012 - Native Instruments today introduced SKANNER XT, a unique and highly distinctive KOMPLETE instrument, designed by the expert team behind REAKTOR. With a strong focus on unconventional tone and genuine musical expression, SKANNER XT is both an exceptional library addition for REAKTOR 5 users as well as an excellent sound resource for the free REAKTOR 5 PLAYER.

Part sampler, part synth, SKANNER XT utilizes a unique synthesizer architecture to create a wide variety of intense and cutting-edge sounds for contemporary electronic music production and sound design. Two oscillators 'scan' a sample, which at low frequencies deliver a scratch sound. At higher frequencies the oscillators, shaped by the sample waveform, become the dominant force. In this way, SKANNER XT provides a broad range of highly distinctive sounds - from heavy and dirty bass tones to morphing soundscapes and organic pads.

Developed together with NI synthesis mastermind Stephan Schmitt, SKANNER XT offers two interface views for different levels of interaction with the complex architecture under the hood. Besides a simplified page with a preset morpher and four macro controls, a second view provides access to more detailed parameters in order to further explore the sonic potential of the instrument. A morph control option allows for convenient switching between eight different snapshots - producing unpredictable, evolving sounds that range from the ethereal to the extreme.

SKANNER XT runs in the free REAKTOR 5 PLAYER or the full REAKTOR 5 version, and is also optimized for easy browsing from the MASCHINE hardware.

Pricing and availability

SKANNER XT is available at the NI Online Shop for $59 / 49 EUR. Users of the previous free version SKANNER, are entitled to crossgrade to SKANNER XT for a special price of $29.50 / 24,50 EUR until May 31st.

Additional information on SKANNER XT is available at native-instruments.com/skannerxt