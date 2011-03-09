VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 3

Mobile platforms such as the iPad are certainly giving musicians another creative option, but let’s not forget that the majority of serious music making is still done in a PC- or Mac-based DAW, and when you want to refresh your sound, a new plug-in or two might be the way to go. Here’s the latest selection of new releases.

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.