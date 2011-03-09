VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 3
Let's get serious
Mobile platforms such as the iPad are certainly giving musicians another creative option, but let’s not forget that the majority of serious music making is still done in a PC- or Mac-based DAW, and when you want to refresh your sound, a new plug-in or two might be the way to go. Here’s the latest selection of new releases.
XILS-lab PolyKB II Player
XILS-lab’s PolyKB is a full-on emulation of the RSF Polykobol II analogue polysynth, but great though it is, it’ll be too much (and too expensive) for some. Hence this cutdown Player version: it’s based on the same engine but offers just a small selection of parameters for easy tweaking.
SKnote GTS-39
This limiting and tube compressor was developed based on measuring and testing of a vintage hardware model. It offers mono/stereo or dual mono modes, an additional hold control for envelope shaping, 8x oversampling and a ‘3D’ interface. Expect it to be available within a week or so.
Tekit Audio APC Punk Console
This little plug-in emulates the Atari Punk Console - a popular DIY circuit that’s designed to produce a “fun, lo-fi sound”. It takes the form of a square wave synthesizer and sports Bleep, Bloop and Loud controls, while you’ll also find a resonant high-pass filter that self-oscillates and a gate controller with a hold function.
