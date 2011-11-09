VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 29
A cool half dozen
A new reverb from an industry legend, a couple of vintage synth emulations, a pair of EQs, an experimental instrument and a precision fader are all on the menu this week.
Lexicon MPX Native Reverb Plug-in
Lexicon knows digital reverb better than just about anyone else, and this plug-in contains seven different types and 100 carefully crafted presets. The interface has been streamlined for ease of use, though you can still make a wide range of tweaks. It’ll be released this month.
M-RGT Ambitron
This is an experimental instrument that offers two layers of granular synthesis, effects and a modulation matrix. Evolving sounds can be generated by built-in samples or your own - they’re designed for ambient soundscapes rather than bread and butter use, and tweaking is actively encouraged.
Manx Destiny
Destiny takes its lead from the ARP Odyssey, and offers duophonic and monophonic modes. Each of its two oscillators has PWM, while other features include oscillator sync, a pair of LFOs, sample & hold and ring modulation. Check out its sounds in this demo video.
Tikov.com Alice 2012
Powered by waveform samples from the Alice 1387 Soviet analogue synth that was produced in the 1980s, this virtual version is said to be suitable for electro, techno, IDM, ambient and other electronica producers. Compare its sound with the original here - more features will be added in the future.
Meldaproduction MDynamicEq and MAutoDynamicEq
MDynamicEq is described as “the perfect ‘go-to’ parametric equalizer, combining an incredible versatility with ease-of-use to produce a really musical sound”. MAutoDynamicEq is very similar, but also adds automatic equalization and modulators. The plug-ins are currently available at the introductory prices of €20/€50.
Cerberus Audio Volt Precision Fader
If you’re worried that your gain fader just isn’t accurate enough, maybe this could help. Billed as a “hair-splittingly precise” fader, it promises exceptionally smooth results and sports a shuttle knob for real-time control of fade shapes.
