VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 29

A new reverb from an industry legend, a couple of vintage synth emulations, a pair of EQs, an experimental instrument and a precision fader are all on the menu this week.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.