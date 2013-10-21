More

Vote now for the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award 2013

By

Pick a winner from our shortlist

A Tasty Pixel Audiobus

Arturia iMini

Audiofile Engineering FiRe 2

Beep Street Impaktor

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3

IK Multimedia iLectric Piano

Korg iPolysix

Native Instruments Traktor DJ

Propellerhead Software Thor for iPad

Sonosaurus Drumjam

Steinberg Cubasis

Sugar Bytes Turnado

Waldorf Nave

WaveMachine Labs Auria

Wolfgang Palm PPG Wavegenerator

There have been a lot of great new music making apps released over the past 12 months, but now MusicRadar wants you to choose your favourite by placing your vote for the Music Making App of the Year Award 2013.

Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. Our shortlist of apps was compiled by the MusicRadar team and the MIA's members, and recognises the finest new products to have come to market since November 2012.

Tell us who you think should win the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award 2013 by voting in the poll below.