Vote now for the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award 2013

Image 1 of 15 A Tasty Pixel Audiobus A Tasty Pixel Audiobus Image 2 of 15 Arturia iMini Arturia iMini Image 3 of 15 Audiofile Engineering FiRe 2 Audiofile Engineering FiRe 2 Image 4 of 15 Beep Street Impaktor Beep Street Impaktor Image 5 of 15 IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 Image 6 of 15 IK Multimedia iLectric Piano IK Multimedia iLectric Piano Image 7 of 15 Korg iPolysix Korg iPolysix Image 8 of 15 Native Instruments Traktor DJ Native Instruments Traktor DJ Image 9 of 15 Propellerhead Software Thor for iPad Propellerhead Software Thor for iPad Image 10 of 15 Sonosaurus Drumjam Sonosaurus Drumjam Image 11 of 15 Steinberg Cubasis Steinberg Cubasis Image 12 of 15 Sugar Bytes Turnado Sugar Bytes Turnado Image 13 of 15 Waldorf Nave Waldorf Nave Image 14 of 15 WaveMachine Labs Auria WaveMachine Labs Auria Image 15 of 15 Wolfgang Palm PPG Wavegenerator Wolfgang Palm PPG Wavegenerator

There have been a lot of great new music making apps released over the past 12 months, but now MusicRadar wants you to choose your favourite by placing your vote for the Music Making App of the Year Award 2013.

Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. Our shortlist of apps was compiled by the MusicRadar team and the MIA's members, and recognises the finest new products to have come to market since November 2012.

Tell us who you think should win the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award 2013 by voting in the poll below.