Vote now for the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award 2013

A Tasty Pixel Audiobus
Arturia iMini
Audiofile Engineering FiRe 2
Beep Street Impaktor
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3
IK Multimedia iLectric Piano
Korg iPolysix
Native Instruments Traktor DJ
Propellerhead Software Thor for iPad
Sonosaurus Drumjam
Steinberg Cubasis
Sugar Bytes Turnado
Waldorf Nave
WaveMachine Labs Auria
Wolfgang Palm PPG Wavegenerator
There have been a lot of great new music making apps released over the past 12 months, but now MusicRadar wants you to choose your favourite by placing your vote for the Music Making App of the Year Award 2013.
Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. Our shortlist of apps was compiled by the MusicRadar team and the MIA's members, and recognises the finest new products to have come to market since November 2012.
Tell us who you think should win the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award 2013 by voting in the poll below.