Vote now for the Computer Music Music Software of the Year Award 2015

Toontrack EZdrummer 2 took the crown in 2014. Vote for this year's winner below.

(Above) Toontrack EZdrummer 2 took the crown in 2014. Vote for this year's winner below.

There's been a lot of great new music software released over the past 12 months, but now Computer Music magazine wants you to choose your favourite application or plugin by placing your vote for the Music Software of the Year Award 2015.



Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. Our shortlist of music software was compiled by the Computer Music team and the MIA's members, and recognises the finest new products to have come to market since autumn 2014.

Tell us who you think should win the Computer Music Music Software of the Year Award 2015 by voting in the poll below.