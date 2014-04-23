Vengeance Sound releases Glitch Bitch and Tapestop plugins

Image 1 of 2 You may have 99 problems but, with Vengeance Sound's new plugin, glitch won't be one. Glitch Bitch Image 2 of 2 Tapestop promises pitch effects and more. Tapestop

Already famed for its samples and plugins, Vengeance Sound has introduced two new audio processing devices that look set to further enhance its reputation.

First up is Glitch Bitch, the company's contribution to the ever-growing range of glitch plugins currently on the market. Promising to let you create "the craziest glitch and stutter effects you ever heard," this enables you to shorten or increase buffer sizes, sync buffers to your host tempo, add high- or low-pass filters, apply rate reducing, reverse the buffers, use the "advance buffer mode" to create previously unheard effects, pitch down your buffers, apply volume and pan modulations, draw custom envelopes and use the internal sequencer for triggering.

Glitch Bitch can be yours for £40, though an eLicenser USB dongle is required.

Secondly, we have Tapestop which, as its name suggests, can be used to create the classic tape stop effect. This 'deluxe' plugin, however, promises to go beyond this one simple effect and let you concoct all kind of pitching madness, with a built-in sequencer, volume and filter envelopes and "tape slip" feature all on hand.

Tapestop is also available for £40 and, again, an eLicenser USB dongle is required.