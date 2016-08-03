UAD 8.7 lands with new Manley and Ampeg plugins

Universal Audio has announced its latest UAD software update which includes new Manley and Ampeg plugins.
Manley Labs has endorsed the Voxbox plugin, which is a faithful recreation by the UA team of the modern classic vocal channel strip. The plugin retains the original's high-fidelity tube mic preamp, vactrol optical compressor, Pultec-style passive EQ, and de-esser/limiter.
The Voxbox is available for all Apollo interfaces and UAD-2 Satellite and PCIe DSP Accelerators. The plugin is priced at £229/$299 and more information can be found on UA's Voxbox webpage.
Manley Voxbox key features
- An authentic end-to-end circuit emulation of Manley's state-of-the-art vocal channel strip exclusively for UAD-2 and Apollo interfaces
- Provides the clarity and headroom of Manley's high-fidelity, Class A tube mic preamp
- Features Manley's famous optical compressor with 25 Attack and Release combinations and Pultec-style passive EQ with 33 selectable frequencies
- Additional tube-based de-esser/limiter section
- Unison technology for Apollo interfaces offers authentic tone, touch, and feel of Manley's Voxbox thanks to precise impedance matching
Also taking its bow in version 8.7 is the Ampeg B-15N Bass amp plugin, which has been developed by Brainworx.
This is modelled on one of the most famous bass amps of all time, the B-15, which laid down the backbone to '60s and '70s rock, funk, and soul. The B-15N plugin features the impedance, gain staging, and circuit behaviors that have contributed to making this iconic bass combo one of the most recorded bass amps in history.
The B-15N is available for all Apollo interfaces and UAD-2 Satellite and PCIe DSP Accelerators. The plugin is priced at £115/$149 and more information can be found on UA's B-15N webpage.
Ampeg B-15N key features
- Expertly modeled version of the legendary B-15N from Ampeg, exclusively for UAD-2 hardware and Apollo interfaces
- Modern workflow enhancements including an onboard FX Rack and 42 recording chains
- Two flavors of the iconic B-15 circuit — 1964 and 1966 — each with switchable bias controls
- Re-Amp previously recorded DI bass tracks to add warmth and depth
- Available as part of the Ampeg Heritage Bass Amp Bundle which includes three Ampeg bass amps and the Brainworx bx_tuner
- Unison technology for Apollo interfaces offers authentic tone, touch, and feel of Ampeg's B-15N bass amp thanks to impedance matching