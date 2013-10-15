Tronsonic unveils Solino String Proto Ensemble

Developer Tronsonic has released Solino String Proto Ensemble, a retro-styled string synth for Kontakt 5.

Tronsonic explain that the softsynth is based on an imagined Eminent prototype, which could have been discovered in the basement of the company's factory in the Netherlands.

According to the developer, the instrument is "sampled from the original MARK1 version (with ensemble effect always ON). You can configure the ultimate string synth, with as many combinations of any of the six instruments as your computer can handle, and adjust the keyrange and controls for each individual preset."

Solino String Proto Ensemble is available now, currently priced at £14.99. Check out the video above to see it in action. For more information or to buy, head over to the Tronsonic official site.