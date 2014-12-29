The best new studio and DJ headphones of 2014
Philips A5 Pro
Created in conjunction with Armin Van Buuren and worn by the man himself, the A5 Pros are similar to the Sennheiser HD8s as far as construction goes, and we can’t choose between the two for sound quality.
Both sound extremely good, with bags of really controlled, tight, punchy bass, but the A5s slightly edge the Sennheisers with their spacious delivery. And, we have to say it - they look so good. Possibly the best we’ve worn all year.
4.5 out of 5
AKG K812
Barely five minutes after reviewing (and loving) the top-of-the-range 712s, AKG brought us the K812s.
First impressions are extremely favourable. Presented on a lovely laminated wood stand, the 812s are very comfortable, despite being slightly heavier than their predecessors, and the build quality is superb. Everything here is of a superior quality (hence the high price), but most notable is the sound.
Our overall impression of the K812s is that they deliver accurate information, and you get a very balanced sound across their 5Hz-54kHz range.
4.5 out of 5
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x
We were fans of the previous M50 phones from AT, and the new model seems to raise the bar in terms of sound quality. This is especially true in the low end, which has far more depth and clarity. We also had a chance to compare them to the new M40x model, which bears a greater resemblance to the old M50s.
The M50xs look to be an improvement in every way - they are a more accomplished pair of headphones all round, and we would definitely trust them for mixing, so the higher price certainly seems worth paying.
4.5 out of 5
Sennheiser HD8 DJ
The new HD8 DJs from Sennheiser are everything you expect from high-end DJ headphones. They're solidly constructed and offer a broad frequency response of 8Hz-30kHz, with real punch in the low- and mid-range.
Despite the seemingly heavy materials used, the HD8s are very light, and we had no qualms about wearing them for hours on end. We were also pleasantly surprised at how good they are for light studio work.
Reloop RHP-10 Mono
The most likely cause of broken headphones whilst DJing is a failure to the hinge. If, as a DJ, you have ever suffered from a busted set of phones whilst pursuing your craft, then you will undoubtedly have wished you had bought a mono stick instead.
The Reloop RHP-1 Mono offers a cheap option for anyone wanting to go solo. Its solid no-nonsense construction and standard XLR connection make up for a slight lack in power (compared to other brands) from the 50mm driver.
At this price you could do worse than keep one in your bag as a spare - or go all out mono and be down with the kids.
3.5 out of 5
