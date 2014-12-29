The best new studio and DJ headphones of 2014

Barely five minutes after reviewing (and loving) the top-of-the-range 712s, AKG brought us the K812s.

First impressions are extremely favourable. Presented on a lovely laminated wood stand, the 812s are very comfortable, despite being slightly heavier than their predecessors, and the build quality is superb. Everything here is of a superior quality (hence the high price), but most notable is the sound.

Our overall impression of the K812s is that they deliver accurate information, and you get a very balanced sound across their 5Hz-54kHz range.

4.5 out of 5

