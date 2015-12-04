The 10 best and worst sampled tunes ever!

At its best, sampling is the equivalent of audio alchemy, turning lead (a rubbish bit of music) into gold (something that sounds freakin’ awesome). Of course, things can work the other way too, and it’s not uncommon to hear a beautiful piece murdered by a cynical or merely producer.

Regardless of the quality of the outcome, researching sample sources can be a great way to discover music. Hip-hop in particular can be a goldmine for those seeking to educate themselves about soul, jazz and funk, though in recent years its source of inspiration has become more, shall we say... eclectic. Sometimes dance music artists have been deliberately provocative in their choice of samples, though often they’re content to keep working with material that’s been thoroughly tried and tested.

To celebrate how fun, creative, and occasionally horrific sampling can be, here’s our top ten of good, bad, and downright ugly sampled tracks. Be warned: the following slides feature the images and music of artists you may well wish had been consigned to history, so continue at your own risk...