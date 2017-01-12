TC Electronic says that VSS3 is "the most realistic and versatile reverb ever made for your DAW"

Already available for its System 6000 hardware and the PowerCore platform (remember that?), TC Electronic has announced that the VSS3 reverb can now be purchased as a native plugin.

The GUI might not look particularly exciting, but TC believes that this is "the most realistic and versatile reverb ever made for your DAW". There are plenty of presets, and essential controls are right there in the main window, but if you want to go deeper you can adjust the early reflections, body and tail of your reverb on dedicated editing pages. There's also a Modulation page, which enables you to modulate both the reverb itself and the space of your virtual room.

You can find out more and download a demo on the TC Electronic website. VSS3 is available in VST/AU/AAX formats, and an iLok account is required to use it. The regular price is $199, but the plugin is currently being offered at a special launch price of $159, while those who own it in another format can crossgrade for $79 (regular price is $99).