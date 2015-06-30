TAL-Sampler plugin goes back to the old school

TAL-Sampler is designed to let you create your own presets quickly.

It might be called TAL-Sampler, but Togu Audio Line's latest plugin is not just a software sampler player. In fact, according to the developer it's a full-featured analogue-modelled synth that uses a sample engine as a sound source and also provides a mod matrix and self-oscillating 24/12/6 dB low-pass filter.

Having said that, TAL-Sampler doesn't come with multi-gigabyte library. It harks back to the early days of sampling, when just small snippets of audio were used, and the focus is on fast loading times and an intuitive workflow.

In keeping with this old-school philosophy, you can choose from different DACs to emulate the sound of different hardware samplers.

TAL-Sampler has a 4-layer architecture and can import sounds via drag-n-drop in all the expected audio formats. A feature list is below, and you can find out more on the Togu Audio Line website. The plugin is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for 32/64-bit hosts and currently costs $45.

TAL-Sampler features