Take it to the Thorus with UVI's new 'polyphase modulator' plugin

For UVI, what began as a search for the perfect chorus algorithm has ended up with Thorus, a new plugin that's designed to create clear and deep modulation effects.

Thanks to the use of technology that the company developed for its Sparkverb and Falcon releases, Thorus has an 8-voice architecture, which enables you to create both subtle and extreme modulation effects. Your sound can be tweaked further with click 'n' drag filtering tools.

Thorus can operate in one of two modes: Standard gives you a typical sound stage reflective of the input material, while Wide offers an expanded stereo image. A selection of instrument-specific presets is included; you can A/B these and adjust the level of the effect with the Mix control.

Thorus is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX plugin formats. The regular price is €79, but it's on sale for the introductory price of €49 until 3 July. Find out more and download a demo on the UVI website.