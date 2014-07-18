SUMMER NAMM 2014: PreSonus introduces AudioBox iOne and iTwo USB audio interfaces

SUMMER NAMM 2014: PreSonus has revamped its USB 2.0 audio interface range with the announcement of the bus-powered AudioBox iOne and iTwo.

The iOne is the entry-level model, offering one instrument input and one mic input. The iTwo ups with ante with two combo mic and switchable line/instrument inputs. Both feature Class A mic preamplifiers with phantom power and 24-bit, up to 96 kHz converters with 105 dB of dynamic range.

Round the back there are 1/4-inch line-level outputs, while the headphone output has an independent level control. The AudioBox iTwo also includes MIDI In and Out. Each interface has an internal analogue mixer with zero-latency monitoring.

Both the iOne and iTwo ship with PreSonus's Studio One Artist DAW for PC and Mac and are designed to complement the company's Capture iPad recording app.

We're still awaiting pricing and release details - you can find out more about the AudioBox iSeries interfaces on the PreSonus website. The company has also announced the AudioBox iTwo Studio, a recording kit that features the iTwo interface, a condenser mic, headphones and more.