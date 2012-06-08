Sugar Bytes release Cyclop Bass Synthesizer

We had a sneak preview of this forthcoming synth back in february, but now more details have emerged. With a bucketload of artist presets, a great user interface andjudgingby the video above, an impressive heavy sound - Sugar Bytes could be on to a winner with their new plug-in synth, Cyclop.

Priced at€119 /$139 Cyclop works stand alone and as a plug-in. Highlights include interesting modulators such as the wobble generator and the sound knob. Plus there's 10 filter types including a vowel generator for making those skrillex style devil-talking basslines.

FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW

Cyclop has landed. A powerful monster that has grown out of all the sounds in the universe. And with it comes bass — lots of it. Synthesis in its purest form. Spectral, digital, or fat analog. Use your own samples as a wavetable, throw effect sequencer orgies, drop on filters and make wobble basses never heard before. Cyclop is here to create new sound. Wrap your bass around your drums like melted sugar around a hot chili pepper. Cyclop is monophic and it will blow your mind. Wobble bass? Dubstep? Do something completely new!