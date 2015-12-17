Steve Chandra Savale's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro 9
“Way back in the early days, we started out triggering everything with Alesis MMT-8 sequencers. Of course, a program like Logic makes recording and writing so much easier, but I have fond memories of our basic MIDI/hardware setup.”
Avid Pro Tools
“As individual members, we’ve all got different platform preferences in ADF, but when we come together in the studio to start recording live, we always use Pro Tools. It’s about the only system that can handle Dr Das’ incredible bass sounds. People always ask if he ever backs up his bass with synth. Never! What you hear is all Das.”
Metric Halo MH ChannelStrip 3
“Compared with a Mesa Boogie guitar stack, some software just doesn’t cut it, but the ChannelStrip always seems to add something extra to the sound - that’s some nasty compression they’ve got on there.”
Waves L1 Ultramximizer
“We used to use Waves a lot, but as we all started getting different computer setups, it kind of fell by the wayside. I have to say, though, that the Maximizer always did it for me… so good at pulling everything together. By the time you read this, it’ll be back on my hard drive.”
Smartelectronix SupaTrigga
“When I first started playing guitar, the effects side of things was quite limited… unless you had thousands to spend. Now there’s so much out there! [SupaTrigga] probably wasn’t designed for guitar, but it’s a lot of fun!”