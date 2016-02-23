Steinberg's Cubasis for iPad gets Bluetooth MIDI and AU support

Cubasis, Steinberg's iPad DAW, is creeping towards version 2.0, and adding some pretty useful features as it does so.

You might not expect much from a version 1.9.8 update, but this one heralds the arrival of support for MIDI over Bluetooth LE - giving you the option to connect suitable controller hardware wirelessly - and compatibility with the nascent Audio Unit extensions standard. This means that certain effects and instruments can be used directly within Cubasis in the manner of desktop plugins.

Other feature additions include 28 new instruments for the MicroSonic workstation, redesigned effects that are said to be easier to control, and the option to store projects and files via iCloud, an external hard drive or a wireless flash drive.

Find out more on the Steinberg website. Cubasis can be purchased on the Apple App Store, where it's available for half price (£18.99/$24.99) until 1 March.