Spitfire Audio at Production Expo 2013

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: Spitfire was set up in 2008 by a collective of film, TV and games composers wanting to improve the quality of orchestral samples in use at that time.

They did this by approaching these recordings exactly the same way they would recording their film scores. With an eye on capturing the personality of the players and the rooms they play in.

Since 2008 Spitfire has become the pre-eminent content provider of these types of VIs and have an esteemed global client list of triple A acts, artists and composers alongside a ever growing number of faithful enthusiasts.

They have multiple awards to their name and an ever growing library of some of the finest recorded sampled instruments on the market today.

Spitfire Audio Albion Strings

The finest orchestral session musicians playing the finest, rarest instruments, recorded at Air Studios - Lyndhurst Hall, London, through the finest vintage, valve, and ribbon mics to 2" tape.

Spitfire Audio Hans Zimmer Percussion

Spitfire Audio are delighted and honoured to present a series of products produced by Hans Zimmer and his diamond class team of grammy winning engineers, musicians and technicians.

Spitfire Audio Sable

After the delights of enormous string libraries, providing broad brush stroke approaches to writing, which have characterised recent film, gaming and TV music to some extent, Spitfire are at last proud to present a new set of brushes.

