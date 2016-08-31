Spectrasonics has something new, and it's "not what you're expecting"

As September heaves into view, we can expect the general summer lull in product announcements to come swiftly to an end. We already know that Roland has some big plans for 909 day, and now it looks like Spectrasonics is going to kick off the month with an announcement of its own.

Taking to Facebook yesterday (30 August), the company released an image containing the words "2 Days… Ten Years in the Making," implying that 1 September will witness a significant reveal.

Commentators quickly speculated that an update to Stylus RMX could be in the offing, but Spectrasonics quashed that rumour by stating (repeatedly) that "it's something new and not what you're expecting".

All bets are off, then, but the good news is that all should be revealed tomorrow. See you then.