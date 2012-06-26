Soundation Studio online DAW gets external MIDI recording

The Wub Machine is one of Soundation's synths.

PowerFX's Soundation Studio is a web-based DAW, and one that's been making steady progress since its launch in 2009.

In a significant development, Soundation Studio now supports external MIDI recording, meaning that you can plug in a controller keyboard and play the four synths, drum machine and sample player.

For many users, this will increase the creative potential of the software considerably: check out the Soundation website for a guide to setting up your MIDI keyboard, or proceed directly to the Soundation Studio launch page.

