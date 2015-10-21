10 of the best ways to make music in your web browser

It’s easy enough to fire up your favourite DAW and instruments when you’re in your own studio, but what happens if you suddenly become inspired when you’re miles away from your normal kit and only have access to a computer?

Thankfully, there are loads of useful online tools that can help you to write anything from a short synth riff to a full-blown multi-track masterpiece. What we’re looking at here are online DAWs, synths and drum machines that can be used with nothing more than a computer and an internet connection.

We’ve steered clear of musical ‘toys’, instead focusing on platforms that sound good and function as genuinely useful instruments and studio environments. Most of these websites enable you to input MIDI and export audio in some way, making them perfect for drafting ideas whilst you’re away from your main rig and giving you the option to transfer your sounds and projects to your home studio when you're back.

You’ll need a compatible browser that can run Java and Flash. We’d personally recommend Google’s Chrome, as receiving data from a MIDI device is easy with this browser. Also, some of the sites we’ve highlighted have native Chrome apps. So, let’s go surfing…