Sound Magic releases mastering plugin, Neo Mastertool

Sound Magic has released the mastering plugin Neo Mastertool, an all-in-one mastering processor for Mac and PC.
The Chinese company says that the plugin provides its users with "all the weapons you need" for the mastering process. Its features include:
- 5 band parametric EQ
- Multiband compressor/enhancer
- Low-and-high frequency dynamic enhancer
- Low-and-high frequency psychoacoustic harmonic enhancer
- Custom designed quad mode, multiband spatial enhancer
- Brickwall limiter
Neo Mastertool is out now from Sound Magic, and costs £99/€119/$149.