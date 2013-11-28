Sound design instrument Whoosh arrives for Reaktor

Meltedsounds has released Whoosh, a new sound design instrument for Reaktor that promises to add some momentum to your builds.

In a statement, the developers announced that Whoosh can sculpt anything "from whistling wind whooshes to air ripping engine pass-bys or completely over the top granular sci-fi effects."

It also includes a doppler effects engine that is said to emulate the real-life acoustics of a sound source approaching, passing and receding from the listener.

Here's a rundown on the Reaktor ensemble from Meltedsounds:

Enables you to design breath taking whoosh and pass-by sound effects.

Complex but intuitive to use sound design engine.

4 loop / grain samplers, 4 impact samplers, wave mixer, doppler engine and post effects.

Comes with over 240 sounds exclusively licensed from professional sound effect recordists.

Note: Loading your own sounds is not supported at the moment but it is possible.

Whoosh is out now for Mac/PCs running a full version of Native Instruments Reaktor 5.8 or later, and it costs $79.

For more info, visit Meltedsounds.