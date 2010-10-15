Sonivox previews Pulse groovebox

PRESS RELEASE: Sonivox, Boston MA, based award-winning music software company today offered a pre-release preview complete with Video examples of their upcoming release, Pulse - Advanced Production Instrument.

Pulsecombines the feature set highlights of today's popular hardware music production units, along with the power and multidimensional capabilities afforded by the software paradigm. In doing so, Pulseis able to offer music producers expanded features & functionality as well as an unrestricted workflow, eliminating multiple menus, button clicks, memory limitations, and more.

Pulse - Advanced Production Instrument Features:

• Next-generation music production software for MAC and PC, combining MPC style editing and workflow.

• Imports most MPC file formats including MPC 60/II, MPC 3000, MPC 2000, MPC 2000XL, MPC 1000, MPC 2500, MPC 500, MPC 5000, as wellas AIFF, WAV, Broadcast WAV, ACID & MP3 files.

• 8 User-assignable stereo outputs and 8 User-assignable effects busses,complete with tempo sync stereo delay, EQ, and reverb effects

• Onboard real-time sampling

• 64 user assignable pads with Infinite sample layering and multipleplayback modes

• Per pad editing of LFO, volume, pitch, envelope, panning,and filterwith ten user selectable filter types.

• User-assignable auto pitch map, velocity override (full), choke and oneshot modes

• User adjustable input-quantize

• Over 400 premium instruments and drum kits

• Midi learn & save functionality, Pulseis instantly compatible with anyMIDI keyboard or pad controller

• Pad-specific variable resolution note repeat

• Advanced multi-mode pattern and step sequencer which optionallylocks to your DAW/host

• Works as a MAC or PC Standalone application or as a VST, AU, & RTAS plugin.

• And much more…

Pulse - Advanced Production Instrument is slated for a release date of November 1st 2010 with a MSRP of $199.99 and an estimated street price of $149.99. Select retailers will be offering Pulseat a special introductory price of $99.99 throughout the holiday season.

