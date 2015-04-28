Sonic Charge Echobode delay/frequency shifter plugin released

Sonic Charge's Echobode is a new VST/AU plugin that will be familiar to Reason users, as it's been available as a Rack Extension since 2012.

It's a delay effect that also features a frequency shifter inside the feedback loop, opening up creative possibilities aplenty.

Some improvements have also been made in comparison to the Reason version. The Smear section is said to enable spacey reverb-like sounds, and there are new modulation possibilities.

Check out the video above to see and hear what Echobode can do. The plugin is available now for PC and Mac from the Sonic Charge website priced at $44 plus VAT, though if you own one or more of the company's products already you should receive an email with a 25% discount code that's valid until the end of May.