Save money with Softube's new Volume 1 plugin bundle

Softube has announced a complete bundle called Volume 1, which is designed to meet all your music-making requirements. So, you can compose, mix and produce entirely with Softube plugins.

Whether you're creating drum machine and synth tracks, mixing vocals and acoustic guitars, or recording electric guitars and finalising the mix, Volume 1 is a plugin bundle that's designed to perform these and a number of other crucial music production tasks.

The bundle is available for a one-off payment, or you can buy perpetual licenses. Options include a monthly subscription and a 12-month prepaid subscription.

Altogether, Volume 1 is a bundle of 16 Softube plugins, with a combined value of over $2,000, and it also includes a 90-minute mix tutorial video made by pureMix.net, featuring Ryan West (Eminem, Jay-Z, Kanye West).

Featured plugins include

Summit Audio Grand Channel

Summit Audio EQF-100 Full Range Equalizer

Summit Audio TLA-100A Compressor

TSAR-1 Reverb

TSAR-1R Reverb

FET Compressor

Softube Modular

Trident A-Range

Vintage Amp Room

Drawmer S73 Intelligent Master Processor

Fix Flanger

Fix Doubler

Heartbeat

Tube Delay

Bass Amp Room

Saturation Knob

Softube Volume 1 is compatible in VST, VST3, Audio Units and AAX Native formats. Prices start at $19.99 for a monthly subscription, from $149 to upgrade, and $199 for a 12-month license. There's also a special one-off purchase price of $399 (usually $499). For more information, check out the Softube website.